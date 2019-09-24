Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr posts lower profit as higher prices dent sales

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British soft drinks maker A.G.Barr posted lower first-half profit on Tuesday as sales dipped due to higher pricing, along with brand challenges in its Rockstar energy and Rubicon juice drinks.

The company, best known for Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru, called its first-half “disappointing”.

A.G.Barr’s pretax profit dropped to 13.5 million pounds ($16.79 million), for the six months ended July 27, compared with 18.2 million pounds last year.