January 30, 2019 / 4:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China AgBank to sell up to 120 bln yuan of tier-2 capital bonds - sources

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd plans to sell up to 120 billion yuan ($17.87 billion) in tier-two capital bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources, citing a memo on the plan, said the first batch - 10-year bonds worth 40 billion yuan - would be issued after the Lunar New Year holiday, which is next week.

The bonds would be offered at a premium of 60-100 basis points over China Development Bank bonds of the same tenor, the sources said.

AgBank did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. ($1 = 6.7136 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Li Hongwei, Hou Xiangming and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

