Financials
August 30, 2019 / 8:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's AgBank posts nearly 5% rise in H1 profit

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a nearly 5% rise in first-half net profit, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

Profit for the first six months of the year totalled 121.45 billion yuan ($17.12 billion), versus 115.79 billion yuan a year earlier.

That implies a net profit of 60.19 billion yuan for the second quarter, up 5.5% from 57.1 billion yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

