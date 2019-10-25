Chinese Labor Unrest
China's AgBank Q3 net profit rises 6.1%, beats estimates

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 6.1% rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analyst estimates.

July-September profit was 59.23 billion yuan ($8.38 billion), up from 55.82 billion yuan a year earlier.

The result topped the 4.77% growth expected on average by three analysts compiled by Reuters.

