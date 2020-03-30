China AgBank's Q4 profit rises 0.8%, beats estimate

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank),, the country’s third-largest lender by assets, reported on Monday a 0.8% rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter.

AgBank’s net profit for October-December rose to 31.427 billion yuan ($4.43 billion) from 31.17 billion yuan a year ago, the bank said in a filing.

Analysts had estimated a 30.75 billion yuan profit in the quarter, a 1.3% decline from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate and Reuters calculations.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

For the full year, the bank’s profits rose 4.67% to 212.098 billion yuan, versus an average analyst estimate of 211.42 billion yuan.

Agbank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.4% as at end-December, versus 1.42% at end-September.

AgBank’s net interest margin, a key gauge to measure banks’ profitability, rose to 2.17% at end-December, from 2.16% at end-June. ($1 = 7.0997 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens)