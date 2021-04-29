Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Financial Services

China's AgBank posts 2.6% rise in quarterly profit

By Reuters Staff

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 2.6% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

AgBank said net profit for the first three months of the year totalled 65.9 billion yuan ($10.2 billion), versus 64.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

$1 = 6.4676 Chinese yuan renminbi

