China's AgBank posts 4.3 pct rise in Q1 profit, misses estimates

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 4.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, missing estimates.

AgBank said net profit for the first three months of the year totalled 61.25 billion yuan ($9.09 billion), versus 58.74 billion yuan a year earlier.

The growth rate compared with the 5.5 percent average of three analyst estimates compiled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.7351 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE and Cheng Leng in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)