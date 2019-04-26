Financials
April 26, 2019 / 10:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's AgBank posts 4.3 pct rise in Q1 profit, misses estimates

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 4.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, missing estimates.

AgBank said net profit for the first three months of the year totalled 61.25 billion yuan ($9.09 billion), versus 58.74 billion yuan a year earlier.

The growth rate compared with the 5.5 percent average of three analyst estimates compiled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.7351 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE and Cheng Leng in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below