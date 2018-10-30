FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's AgBank Q3 net profit up 8.6 pct, beats estimates

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected 8.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as non-performing loans marginally fell.

AgBank’s net profit for the July-September period was 55.82 billion yuan ($8.02 billion), against 51.4 billion yuan in the same period a year ago.

That compared with the 6.9 percent average growth in third quarter net profit estimated by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

AgBank said its non-performing loan ratio fell slightly to 1.60 percent at the end of September from 1.62 percent at the end of June.

The lender did not publish its net interest margin. ($1 = 6.9589 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

