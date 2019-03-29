China's AgBank Q4 profit falls 5.4 pct

BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 5.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit.

AgBank’s net profit for October-December fell to 31.17 billion yuan ($4.64 billion) from 32.95 billion yuan a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters calculations based on the company’s annual figures.

That was below the 32.50 billion yuan profit estimate from analysts, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate. SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate. ($1 = 6.7171 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Julie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)