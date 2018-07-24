Fosun considering bid for Belgian insurer Ageas - Bloomberg

July 24 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd is considering an offer for parts or the whole of Belgian insurer Ageas, in a move that would expand the Chinese conglomerate’s international footprint, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Fosun is in talks with advisers about alternatives which include teaming up with a partner to split the Belgian company or increase its current stake, Bloomberg said, citing sources. bloom.bg/2Lh3DCh

Fosun currently holds a 3.01 percent stake in the company, according to a filing on Ageas' website. bit.ly/2LmaqdR

Ageas has a market capitalisation of 8.41 billion euros ($9.82 billion).

A potential deal could draw close scrutiny from regulators since Ageas is the biggest life insurance provider in Belgium and second biggest non-life insurer, the report added.

Fosun and Ageas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.