Ageas buys back shares after forecast-beating second quarter

BRUSSELS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter net profit and announced a 200 million euro ($234.84 million) share buy-back.

The group said it benefited from stronger investment results in Portugal and capital gains in Belgium, while insurance sales in Asia grew.

In its non-life business, the combined ratio - a key performance indicator for the insurance sector - was around 90 percent at the end of the first half of the year in both Belgium and continental Europe.

A ratio under 100 percent means the company made a profit on these activities.

Ageas’s British business was hit by a regulatory change to the way compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims. In Britain, the combined ratio was 105.7 percent.

For the group as a whole, net profit from insurance activities fell 45 percent in the second quarter to 222 million euros ($260.67 million), above the 194 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The fall in profit from the same period last year was due to a capital gain the company booked on the sale of its activities in Hong Kong in 2016. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)