‘Blue Water’ vet wins Agent Orange appeal to full Federal Circuit

By Barbara Grzincic Veterans who served within the territorial waters of the Republic of Vietnam are entitled to the same presumption of exposure to Agent Orange as “boots on the ground” troops, a federal appeals court held in a 9-2 split on Tuesday.

The en banc U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Congress plainly included “Blue Water Navy” troops - those who served on ships within 12 miles of the shore - when it passed the Agent Orange Act in 1991.

