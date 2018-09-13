FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
September 13, 2018 / 8:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Belgium's Agfa Gevaert rejects takeover offer from Kanteron Systems

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Digital imaging systems producer Agfa Gevaert said on Thursday it had received a potential takeover bid from privately-held Kanteron Systems, sending the Belgian company’s shares higher.

Agfa’s management said it decided not to engage in discussions with Kanteron Systems at this stage.

On September 11, Agfa received a non-binding letter of intent from Kanteron Systems relating to a voluntary conditional leveraged takeover offer.

Agfa’s shares jumped 8.5 percent on the Brussels stock exchange, right after the announcement. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.