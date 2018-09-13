Belgium's Agfa Gevaert rejects takeover offer from Kanteron Systems

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Digital imaging systems producer Agfa Gevaert said on Thursday it had received a potential takeover bid from privately-held Kanteron Systems, sending the Belgian company’s shares higher.

Agfa’s management said it decided not to engage in discussions with Kanteron Systems at this stage.

On September 11, Agfa received a non-binding letter of intent from Kanteron Systems relating to a voluntary conditional leveraged takeover offer.

Agfa’s shares jumped 8.5 percent on the Brussels stock exchange, right after the announcement. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)