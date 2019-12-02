UPDATE 1-Italy's Dedalus in exclusive talks to buy part of Agfa-Gevaert IT business

(Adds deal value, CEO comment)

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Clinical healthcare software group Dedalus is in exclusive talks to buy part of Belgium-based Agfa-Gevaert’s healthcare information technology business for an enterprise value of 975 million euros ($1.07 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Last month, Germany’s Compugroup Medical and Dedalus, 60% owned by private investment group Ardian, were shortlisted for the business, which has annual revenue of 260 million euros.

Belgian digital imaging company Agfa announced plans to carve out the healthcare IT activities as a standalone legal entity in 2017 and began the process this year.

Agfa Chief Executive Officer Christian Reinaudo said the company expects that under Dedalus the unit will develop into a leading pan-European player in the healthcare IT market.

If the negotiations conclude positively, the deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, Agfa said.