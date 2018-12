Dec 14 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc has won a roughly $200 million contract to supply temporary electricity systems for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, the world’s largest temporary power provider said on Friday.

The British firm, which provides generators to cover electricity shortfalls for live events, said the contract would help it meet its 2020 targets for return on capital employed. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)