UPDATE 1-Aggreko shares fall as Argentina contract woes persist

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Aggreko, the world’s largest temporary power provider, slumped more than 11 percent on Tuesday as the lingering effect of discounts it made to win a contract in Argentina earlier this year clouded its third-quarter results.

Revenue from the company’s power solutions utility division, which installs mobile power plants to support a country’s grid, dropped 15 percent, partly due to repricing in Argentina.

The company had issued a profit warning in March that its full-year results would be hit due to discounts in the Latin American country.

The decline in power solutions utility business offset a 9 percent increase in revenue in its rental solutions unit, which benefited from high demand for power generators due to hurricanes in southern United States and the Caribbean.

Overall quarterly revenue rose just 1 percent.

The company, which provides generators to cover electricity shortfalls or live events, reiterated its full-year outlook.

According to a company-compiled consensus, analysts’ average expectation is for a full-year pretax profit of 203.6 million pounds and revenue of 1.62 billion pounds.

Aggreko shares were down about 11 percent at 864.50 pence in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange, putting them on course for their worst day since the company issued its profit warning in March. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)