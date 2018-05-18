FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 18, 2018 / 11:53 AM / in 38 minutes

Agile Therapeutics exploring funding options after FDA meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc said on Friday it was looking for ways to fund operations after a meeting with the U.S. health regulator raised the possibility of a new clinical trial to test its stick-on contraceptive patch, Twirla.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the drug for the second time, citing deficiencies related to its quality adhesion test methods.

“In light of the feedback from the FDA, we also are re-evaluating our business plan to identify ways to extend our ability to fund the company’s operations,” Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari said in a statement. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.