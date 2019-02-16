Kuwait's Agility 2018 net profit rises 18.4 pct

DOHA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Agility, one of the largest logistics companies in the Gulf, on Saturday reported an 18.4 percent rise in its 2018 net profit year-on-year.

The net profit figure reached 81.1 million Kuwaiti dinars ($267.04 million), the company said in a statement.

Revenues for the year increased 10.2 percent to 1.55 billion dinars, while net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 rose 15.1 percent to 22.2 million dinars, it said.

Agility’s board recommended a cash dividend of 15 percent for 2018 as well as a 15 percent bonus share distribution, subject to the general assembly’s approval, according to the statement. ($1 = 0.3037 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by Clelia Oziel)