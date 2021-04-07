Healthcare platform Agilon targets valuation of up to $9 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Agilon Health is aiming for a valuation of up to $9 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), the healthcare platform said on Wednesday, joining a clutch of companies looking to cash in on the record run in U.S. capital markets.

The company said it planned to raise more than $1 billion in its IPO by selling 46.6 million shares at a price range of $20 and $23 per share.

Founded in 2016, Agilon health provides a care platform for primary care physicians.

The company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AGL,” it said in a filing.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA are among the underwriters for the offering.