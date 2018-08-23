Australia's AGL Energy says CEO Vesey steps down

Aug 24 (Reuters) - AGL Energy Ltd on Friday said managing director and Chief Executive Officer Andy Vesey has resigned after almost four years in the role.

Chief Financial Officer Brett Redman would step in as CEO on an interim basis, the company said in a statement.

Vesey’s sudden exit comes after more than a year of feuding between AGL and the federal government over the company’s plan to shut one of its coal-fired power plants in 2022 at a time when Australia needs coal and gas-fired plants to back up wind and solar power. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)