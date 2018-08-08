FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's AGL Energy full-year profit soars on robust power prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AGL Energy, Australia’s biggest power producer, on Thursday reported a 27.6 percent rise in its full-year underlying profit, bolstered by soaring power prices.

Underlying profit for the 12 months ended June 30 rose to A$1.02 billion ($757.76 million) from A$802 million a year ago, beating forecasts of around A$995.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its full-year dividend to A$1.17 from A$0.91 a year ago. Analysts had expected a full-year dividend of A$1.12.

$1 = 1.3461 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

