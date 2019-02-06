Australia's AGL Energy says H1 profit jumps 10.3 pct

Feb 7 (Reuters) - AGL Energy, Australia’s largest power producer, reported a 10.3 percent rise in its half-year underlying profit helped by strong margin growth in wholesale markets and lower compliance costs in renewable energy markets.

For the six months to Dec. 31, underlying profit - which excludes one-off items - rose to A$537 million ($382.24 million) from A$487 million last year, the company said in a statement. The company declared an interim dividend of 55 cents a share, compared with 54 cents a year ago. ($1 = 1.4049 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse)