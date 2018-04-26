FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd on Thursday said it is planning to divest all of its cobalt assets in Canada and that it sold some gold interests in the United States.

Agnico said it also started a strategic review on selling about 2,100 hectares of the Coleman and the South Lorrain cobalt-rich properties in Canada.

The company sold its gold interests in Nevada to a unit of Newmont Mining Corp for $35 million and for certain smelter royalties.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were down 1.5 percent at $43 in extended trading.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

