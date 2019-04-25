Company News
April 25, 2019 / 9:28 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Agnico Eagle 1st-qtr profit falls but beats expectations

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines, the biggest Canada-focused gold miner, reported a decline in first-quarter profit on lower gold production as its Meadowbank mine in Canada’s Nunavut territory nears the end of its life, the company said on Thursday.

The Toronto-based company said net income fell almost 18% to $37 million, or 16 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, beating analyst estimates of 7 cents a share.

Cash from operating activities fell to $148.7 million from $207.7 million a year earlier, the company said. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below