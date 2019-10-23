Basic Materials
October 23, 2019 / 9:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Agnico Eagle Mines posts more than four-fold jump in profit

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a more than four-fold increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher realized gold prices and gold sales volumes at its Meliadine mine in Canada.

Net income rose to $76.7 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $17.1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Agnico recorded payable gold production of 476,937 ounces compared with 421,718 ounces last year. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
