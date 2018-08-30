FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Severn Trent to buy waste recycler to expand renewable energy business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc said on Thursday it would buy organic waste recycler Agrivert Holdings Ltd for 120 million pounds ($156.1 million), as the British water utility aims to expand its renewable energy business.

Agrivert generates renewable energy from food waste and operates food-waste processing plants and waste composting sites in the UK.

“Renewable energy is strategically important to Seven Trent and the UK as a whole as we work towards achieving our decarbonisation targets,” Severn Trent Chief Executive Officer Liv Garfield said in a statement on Thursday.

Severn Trent, an FTSE 100 component, will fund the deal with existing cash and bank facilities, it said. ($1 = 0.7689 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

