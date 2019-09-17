AgroGeneration forecasts higher 2019 wheat output in Ukraine

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Grain producer AgroGeneration on Tuesday said its soft wheat harvest in Ukraine would reach 116,448 tonnes this year, up from 104,261 tonnes in 2018 at comparable perimeter.

However, despite a rise on 2018, wheat yields did not meet the group’s target yield target what is a pivotal crop for the group’s performance, Agrogeneration said.

In the first half of 2019, the Group sold approximately 37,700 hectares of land for a total amount of approximately 25 million euros ($28 million).

Overall grain output would be at 126,986 tonnes, compared to 119,473 tonnes at comparable perimeter last year, it said.

The rapeseed harvest fell to 5,673 tonnes compared to 7,322 tonnes last year, it said. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)