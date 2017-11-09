UPDATE 1-Croatia's Agrokor accepts $6.35 bln debt claims, in Sberbank talks

(Updates with details, crisis manager’s statement)

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Croatian food company Agrokor said on Thursday it recognised debt claims against it worth 41.2 billion kuna ($6.35 billion), adding it disputed an additional 16.5 billion kuna.

Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkans with around 60,000 staff, is restructuring under a state-appointed crisis manager and has until July 2018 to achieve a final settlement with creditors to avoid bankruptcy.

Its owner Ivica Todoric, who was detained and released on bail in London on Tuesday, and 14 other people are being investigated over Agrokor’s problems.

Agrokor’s creditors include bondholders, local and foreign banks as well as suppliers. The biggest single debt, around 1.1 billion euros, is held by Russia’s Sberbank.

Sberbank’s claim remains disputable because it had launched legal proceedings against Agrokor companies in other countries, including Serbia and Bosnia, to get part of the debt repaid.

Crisis manager Ante Ramljak said that if Sberbank withdraws these legal proceedings its debt could be recognised by Agrokor’s crisis management.

“We are in permanent communication (with Sberbank),” Ramljak said. ($1 = 6.4913 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Ivana Sekularac/Jason Neely/Alexander Smith)