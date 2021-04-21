Aggreko's takeover deal in doubt after Liontrust opposition - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon talks with Aggreko CEO Chris Weston during a visit to Aggreko, a supplier of mobile power generators, at their base in Dumbarton, northwest of Glasgow, Scotland, April 4, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - Equipment rental company Aggreko’s 2.3 billion pound($3.20 billion) takeover by private equity firms is in doubt because its biggest shareholder Liontrust Asset Management plans to oppose the deal, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Liontrust Asset Management, which holds 12% stake in Aggreko, has decided to vote against the deal, the report said.

The deadline for the investors to decide is due to expire on Thursday, the report added.

Aggreko declined to comment. Liontrust said it had no comment.

Last month, Aggreko recommended a 2.3 billion pound buyout offer from private equity firms TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital.

($1 = 0.7179 pounds)