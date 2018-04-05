Ahold names Frans Muller as new CEO

AMSTERDAM, April 5 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the operator of supermarkets in the United States and Europe, on Thursday named Frans Muller as chief executive officer and said current CEO Dick Boer will retire on July 1.

Muller had been CEO of Belgium’s Delhaize until Ahold acquired it in 2015 for 9.3 billion euros ($11.4 billion), after which he oversaw the integration of the companies’ U.S. businesses, which include the Stop & Shop, Giant, Hannaford and Food Lion supermarket chains.

Separately, Ahold said that its supervisory board chairman Mats Jansson will retire on April 11, and be replaced by Jan Hommen, currently vice president of Ahold’s board.