November 7, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ahold Delhaize CEO says robots to speed up U.S. deliveries

AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize’s chief executive on Wednesday confirmed the Dutch retailer will partner with start-up Takeoff to build small, automated warehouses to speed order picking and cut delivery times from its U.S. stores.

In as push to compete with online competitors like Amazon , Kroger and Albertsons, a pilot centre will start operating at one of Ahold Delhaize’s Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut this year.

“We feel that with a robotised solution we can optimise those picking costs and be closer” to customers, Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller said in an interview. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

