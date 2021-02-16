Ahold to buy 39 stores in deal for Deen chain in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize has agreed to take over 39 stores from the Deen chain in the Netherlands as part of a larger deal to buy and dissolve Deen, the grocery store chain operator said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed. In a joint statement, Ahold said Deen was selling all its 80 stores. Ahold will convert 39 of them to its Albert Heijn brand, while competitors Vomar will buy and convert 22 and DekaMarkt will buy and convert 19.

The companies said that all or almost all employees will keep their jobs.

The family-owned Deen company said that high costs needed for investments in mechanisation and e-commerce in the coming years to remain competitive had led to its decision to sell the company. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)