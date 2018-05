AMSTERDAM, May 9 (Reuters) - Dutch-Belgian supermarket chain Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said comparable sales in the first quarter rose 2.5 percent to 14.9 billion euros ($17.7 billion), as the results of its U.S. operations improved.

Analysts polled by the company predicted net sales of 14.8 billion euros. Ahold’s operating income of 574 million euros was also slightly better than expected.