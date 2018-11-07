Ahold Delhaize Q3 sales beat market forecast

AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch-Belgian operator of grocery stores in Europe and the United States, on Wednesday posted third-quarter sales that were slightly better than analysts’ forecasts and raised its free cash flow guidance.

Sales increased 3.6 percent to 15.8 billion euros ($18.09 billion) in the three-month period, Ahold said. Analysts polled by the company had forecast sales of 15.5 billion on average.

The supermarket company said its free cash flow rose 112 million euros to 538 million euros, and increased its full-year guidance to 2 billion euros from 1.9 billion.