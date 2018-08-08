Ahold reports Q2 sales of 15.5 bln euros, in line with expectations

AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch operator of grocery chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported sales and earnings that just met analyst expectations.

Second-quarter sales of 15.5 billion euros ($18.0 billion)were down from 16.1 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, while net profit rose to 410 million euros from 355 million euros.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen sales at 15.5 billion euros and profit at 414 million euros. ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling)