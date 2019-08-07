Earnings Season
August 7, 2019 / 4:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ahold second-quarter underlying earnings hit by April strike

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings largely in line with expectations, hurt by a strike at some of its U.S. stores in April.

Ahold said in a statement that underlying operating income fell to 594 million euros ($666 million) from 669 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated underlying operating income at 596 million euros in a company-compiled poll before earnings. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below