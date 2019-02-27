Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize's Q4 earnings meet expectations

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, which operates supermarkets in Europe and the United States, on Wednesday said its core earnings rose 9.5 percent in the fourth quarter, meeting market expectations.

Ahold said in a statement its underlying income rose to 691 million euros ($786 million).

Analysts polled for Reuters had on average expected underlying operating income to rise 9.4 percent to 690 million euros, from 631 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)