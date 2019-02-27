Earnings Season
February 27, 2019 / 5:58 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize's Q4 earnings meet expectations

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, which operates supermarkets in Europe and the United States, on Wednesday said its core earnings rose 9.5 percent in the fourth quarter, meeting market expectations.

Ahold said in a statement its underlying income rose to 691 million euros ($786 million).

Analysts polled for Reuters had on average expected underlying operating income to rise 9.4 percent to 690 million euros, from 631 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below