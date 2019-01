AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch-Belgian supermarket operator, said on Wednesday its sales rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by strong online business in the Netherlands.

Sales rose to 16.5 billion euros ($18.76 billion) in the three-month period. Analysts polled by the company had seen average sales of 16.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)