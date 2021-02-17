Supermarket retailer Ahold's Q4 sales top estimates helped by online

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, a major operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported a beat in fourth-quarter sales, driven by a surge in online orders during the pandemic.
In the quarter ending Dec. 31, Ahold said its sales rose 18% to 19.6 billion euros ($23.7 billion), topping the 18.5 billion seen in a company-compiled consensus.
$1 = 0.8274 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely
