Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Supermarket retailer Ahold's Q4 sales top estimates helped by online

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, a major operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported a beat in fourth-quarter sales, driven by a surge in online orders during the pandemic.

In the quarter ending Dec. 31, Ahold said its sales rose 18% to 19.6 billion euros ($23.7 billion), topping the 18.5 billion seen in a company-compiled consensus.

$1 = 0.8274 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely

