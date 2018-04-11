FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Ahold Delhaize: Boards can extend anti-takeover measures indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 11 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize’s boards have the right to extend anti-takeover measures indefinitely, the Belgian-Dutch company’s chief legal officer told shareholders on Wednesday.

Jan Ernst de Groot said that the management and supervisory boards could extend the company’s poison pill protection without seeking the approval of shareholders.

The plan has come under fire from shareholders, who have threatened legal action if the measure is not put to a vote. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Keith Weir)

