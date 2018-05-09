UPDATE 1-Ahold Delhaize extends contested takeover defence

(Adds CEO quote, detail)

AMSTERDAM, May 9 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize has decided to extend its takeover defence mechanism, the Dutch-Belgian supermarket company said on Wednesday, against the wish of some shareholders.

Investors last month called on management to give them a vote on its plans to maintain its poison pill, which gives an independent body the right to issue shares to thwart a takeover.

The company insisted it had the right to extend the mechanism, set to expire in December, without shareholders’ consent.

Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said the agreement would stay in place for at least 15 years, but with modifications aimed at taking shareholders wishes into account.

In the new agreement, the company will call a shareholders’ meeting to discuss the situation within six months after the option is exercised, and will hold a vote on the cancellation of the issued shares within a year. The body holding the new shares will have no say in this vote.

“We believe that this is the right decision for the company and we have the mandate to take it”, Chief Executive Dick Boer told reporters. “Shareholders will benefit with these commitments.”

Boer said he and other board members consulted “more than 150 shareholders and other stakeholders” on the issue in recent months. This included activist investor CIAM, who last month called for an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to vote on the poison pill. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Jason Neely)