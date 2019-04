AMSTERDAM, April 23 (Reuters) - An 11-day strike at Ahold’s U.S. Stop & Stop supermarket chain cost the company “just over” $200 million in lost sales, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday.

On a call with analysts, Frans Muller also said that the strike, which Ahold earlier on Tuesday warned would hurt the company’s 2019 margins, would not impact its cost savings targets for the year. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)