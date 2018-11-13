Ahold Delhaize expects online sales to double to around $8 bln

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch-Belgian operator of grocery stores in Europe and the United States, said on Tuesday it expects to double its online sales to around 7 billion euros ($8 billion) by 2021.

Ahead of its capital markets day Ahold Delhaize also said it expects high single-digit growth for its earnings per share in 2019, while targeting a total of 1.8 billion euros in savings in the coming three years. ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by David Evans)