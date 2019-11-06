Ahold reports better than expected third quarter earnings on strong U.S.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS) on Wednesday said its third quarter core earnings rose 3.7%, ahead of analysts’ forecasts, citing strong sales and a good performance at its Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the United States.

The company recorded underlying operating income of 724 million euros, up from 698 million euros in the corresponding period a year ago. Analysts polled by the company had seen the figure at 703 million euros.

Sales rose 2.9% to 16.7 billion euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)