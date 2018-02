AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch-Belgian supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize, which has two-thirds of its business in the United States, on Wednesday reported net sales growth of 1.6 percent to 15.8 billion euros ($19.3 billion) for the fourth quarter and confirmed its financial targets for 2018.

The result confirmed figures released in a trading update in January. ($1 = 0.8179 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sunil Nair)