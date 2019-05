May 10 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, the world’s second-largest life insurer by market value, posted an 18 percent increase in new business value in the first quarter on Friday, supported by growth in China.

AIA’s value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $1.17 billion for the three months ended March 31, up from $1.02 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)