FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 26, 2018 / 11:48 AM / in 2 hours

Outgoing AIB chief to join Ireland's Davy Stockbrokers

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Outgoing Allied Irish Banks chief executive Bernard Byrne is joining Ireland’s Davy Stockbrokers as its head of capital markets and deputy chief executive, the country’s largest stockbroker said on Friday.

AIB made the surprise announcement earlier on Friday that Byrne would depart next year, becoming the most high profile executive to leave the lender that has blamed staff retention problems on a government-imposed pay cap.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.