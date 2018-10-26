Outgoing AIB chief to join Ireland's Davy Stockbrokers

DUBLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Outgoing Allied Irish Banks chief executive Bernard Byrne is joining Ireland’s Davy Stockbrokers as its head of capital markets and deputy chief executive, the country’s largest stockbroker said on Friday.

AIB made the surprise announcement earlier on Friday that Byrne would depart next year, becoming the most high profile executive to leave the lender that has blamed staff retention problems on a government-imposed pay cap.