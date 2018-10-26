FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 26, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Allied Irish Banks CEO Byrne to step down

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) CEO Bernard Byrne is stepping down, the bank said on Friday, becoming the most high profile executive to leave the lender that has blamed staff retention problems on a government pay cap.

Byrne’s decision to pursue an external opportunity leaves the state-owned lender looking for a new chief executive as well as chief financial officer after Mark Bourke announced last month that he was leaving the bank. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.