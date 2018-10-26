Allied Irish Banks CEO Byrne to step down

DUBLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) CEO Bernard Byrne is stepping down, the bank said on Friday, becoming the most high profile executive to leave the lender that has blamed staff retention problems on a government pay cap.

Byrne’s decision to pursue an external opportunity leaves the state-owned lender looking for a new chief executive as well as chief financial officer after Mark Bourke announced last month that he was leaving the bank. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)