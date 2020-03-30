AIB won't proceed with payment of its final dividend for 2019

DUBLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) said on Monday it would not be proceeding with the payment of its final dividend for 2019 following a recommendation from the European Central Bank.

After the ECB made its recommendation on Friday, ABI said in a filing that “it is no longer its intention to seek shareholder approval for the payment of the final dividend for 2019 declared on 6 March 2020.”

The bank said it continued to have capital ratios materially in excess of minimum regulatory requirement. CET 1 at the end of December 2019 was 16.4%, which included a 40 basis points reduction for the dividend accrual.