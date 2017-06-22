FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 10:15 AM / in 2 months

Allied Irish Banks IPO orders below 4.40 euros risk missing out -bookrunner

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.

On Wednesday the bookrunner further revised the price guidance for its stock market listing to between 4.30 euros to 4.50 euros with order books covered throughout the range.

The price range was narrowed to 4.20 euros to 4.60 euros on Tuesday when order books were covered in the upper half, indicating that the Irish government was set to net at least 3 billion euros from the sale of a 25 percent stake.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Susan Thomas

